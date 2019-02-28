The Northern Sun postseason got underway Wednesday night with all four Sioux Falls teams in action. Number three Augustana University women hosting number six Northern at the Elmen Center where the Lady Vikings powered through to an 80-64 win.

Lyndsey Prosser getting 27 points in the win. The Lady Vikings move on now to the Sanford Pentagon for the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 2 at 8:00 PM to play Minnesota-Duluth.

The University of Sioux Falls women were led by Jessie Geer and Miraia Szymanski for their ninth straight win defeating Minnesota-Crookston 89-74.Their quarterfinal opponent will be Wayne State at 2:00 PM Saturday. USF advances to the quarterfinals of the conference tourney for a fourth straight season.

University of Sioux Falls men take down Minot State easily with a 96-51 win to move on to the quarterfinals. Trevon Evans rolled up 23 points. The Cougars now look to Saturday's quarterfinal game of the day against North Division number one seed Northern State.

After their 5-game win streak the Augustana Men lost in the opening round to Minnesota Crookston 87-72.

Augustana who was ranked ninth in the latest NCAA DII central region poll will find out their postseason fate on Sunday, March 10 in the NCAA selection show.

Source: Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls