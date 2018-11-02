SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Nick Mullens was named the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback a few hours before Thursday's game against Oakland. The undrafted free agent delivered with the most productive debut for an NFL quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Mullens completed 16 of his 22 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and a 151.9 passer rating as the Niners blasted the Raiders, 34-3. He threw TD passes to Pierre Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and coasted to the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the first meeting, 38-7 in 1970.

Mullens got the nod after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last weekend. He made the most of his opportunity against one of the league's worst defenses.

The Niners are 2-7 after ending a six-game losing streak. The Raiders are 1-7 and tied with the Giants for the NFL's worst record.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.