Tyler Johnson Traded from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns

The Miami Heat have traded Tyler Johnson to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Ryan Anderson.

Tyler Johnson broke into the league after being undrafted with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and eventually landed a contract with the Miami Heat.

He eventually parlayed that into a big deal with the Heat and will have a chance to opt into a $19.3 million dollar deal this offseason.

Johnson also will be paid a $1 million bonus as he had a 15% trade bonus attached to his contract.

Anderson has to be ecstatic with the chance to make the postseason once again as Miami tries to find a spot in the playoffs in the East.

Johnson will get a chance to get some touches and opportunities as the Suns are looking for any help they can get as they continue to struggle this year.