Two Sioux Falls Massage Parlors Busted

Sioux Falls Police have provided further details about a recent investigation and citation of two massage businesses in the area. Two businesses had employees cited for providing massages without the proper license.

Asian Moonlight Relaxation Center on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Zhang Yan, 52, from Sioux Falls, was charged with practicing massage without a license and having no sales tax license for the business. Two employees were also charged. Yue Que Hu, 62, and Lingyu Luo Teffe, 61, both from Sioux Falls were charged for proving a massage without a license.

Miracle Massage on S. Western Avenue was also investigated. Two employees were taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. Ling Lein Lee, 50, and Xiu Yun Li, 50, both from Sioux Falls. Charges are pending.

If you're looking for a reputable and knowledgeable massage therapist, Tripsavvy recommends you look for referrals from those you already know and trust, verify licensing requirements have been met, talk to the receptionist to find out what each therapist specializes in at their particular location, and look for a therapist that has been practicing for several years.

