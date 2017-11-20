Two Popular Minivans are Being Recalled

Chrysler and Honda have both issued minivan recalls. One because of the engine suddenly stalling and the other because of problems with the back seats tipping.

Chrysler is recalling 15,000 2017 Pacificas because of complaints that the minivan engine stalls unexpectedly.

Honda is recalling 900,000 Odyssey minivans, model years 2011 through 2017, because of second-row seats that tip if not properly latched.

In regards to the Chrysler recall, so far no injuries have been reported. The company has received more than 50 complaints however.

As for the Honda recall, the company says there have been 46 separate injuries reported related to the issue.

If you drive either one of these minivans, you'll be receiving a notice in the mail in the coming weeks about where to take your vehicle to get the problem fixed.