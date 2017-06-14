Two More Vikings Legends to be Added to Ring Of Honor in 2017

According to the Minnesota Vikings, there are two more names that will be etched into Vikings history in 2017 as Ring of Honor members.

Those two players are both former wide receivers in Ahmad Rashad and Randy Moss.

This will mark the first inductees into the Ring of Honor since the opening of the new US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Rashad arrived in Minnesota in 1976 and during his seven seasons with the Vikings he scored 34 touchdowns and had over 5400 receiving yards.

Moss is considered the most electric player ever to wear a Vikings jersey and is possibly beloved by the fans more than any player in their history as well.

In eight seasons with the Vikings, Moss tallied 92 touchdowns and over 9300 receiving yards.