You know those deals people make where they say, “If neither of us is married by a certain age, then WE’LL get married”? This might be the first time that two people actually have gone through with it.

Ron Palmer and Kimberly Dean, both from St. Paul, Minnesota dated while in High School. (Ron was a senior and Kimberly was a freshmen.) When it can time to graduate, Ron decided it was best to break up. He told Today, "After high school, I wanted to go sow my oats. I thought at that young age, girls were a dime a dozen and I could get along with anybody — so we broke up, but we broke up on good terms. We remained friends."

They kept in touch with each over the years and would call one another if they were going to a relationship breakup. Well after conversation, they both agreed on a deal. That if they were both single by the time they reach 50 years old, they would get married. On June 1, the couple got married in a garden ceremony in front of a waterfall.

