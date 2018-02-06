Two Bodies Found Near the I-190 Bridge in Rapid City

Rapid City authorities are investigating the cause of death of two people found deceased over the weekend near the area of the I-190 bridge at Exit 1C in Rapid.

KSFY TV is reporting the two victims are identified as 58-year-old Ernie Evans and 54-year-old Connie Red Nest, both of Rapid City. According to KSFY, police found the body of Evans around 10:15 AM on Sunday, (February 4) after receiving a tip from a passerby. A short time later authorities located Red Nest lying up against a tree to the west of the bridge, not too far from where the body of Evans was discovered.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris told KSFY TV, “Every time we respond to an incident like this, it’s a tragedy for our community. “Our agency has now investigated the unattended deaths of four members of our homeless population amid this winter’s cold temperatures. All have been either near downtown or along the city’s greenway area.”

A release from the Rapid City Police Department says there were no signs of trauma or foul play. Autopsies are planned for both individuals on Wednesday of this week to determine the exact cause of death, but hypothermia is suspected at this time.

Much like Sioux Falls, the Rapid City temps have been unseasonably cold this winter.

Source: KSFY TV

