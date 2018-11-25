The Internet is a magical place where anything, including an unexpected reunion, can happen.

Twitter user @BriannaCry found that out on Saturday, when she shared a photo of herself and a long-lost friend she met on a cruise 12 years ago. She asked others to share her message in the hopes of reaching the girl in the picture, whom she said she was close with "for that night."

"Hey Twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically best friends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited," Brianna's message read.

Within hours the tweet gathered thousands of retweets and replies. This surprised Brianna.

"Umm, this was at nine retweets when I fell asleep. So I'm looking for a husband as well so y'all can try to find him too while y'all search for girly," she joked.

Five hours after the second tweet was sent, the girl in the photo had been found. Another Twitter user, real name Heidi, replied to Brianna's message alleging that she was the friend she was looking for. The girl also shared a photo to corroborate the claim.

"Heard you were looking for me~," the Twitter user said, attaching a photo of herself holding a snapshot from the dinner cruise in question.

"Bruhhh it's been literal years since I was last on Twitter and the first thing I see is a search party for my a--," she added.

"OMG OMG HEY GIRL HEY GIRL HEY!!," Brianna replied.

The entire reunion took less than 12 hours to make happen. Sadly, the pair may not get an in-person reunion – at least not immediately. Brianna currently resides in Mississippi, according to Asia One . As for Heidi, she says she simply doesn't have the means right now to travel.

"To everyone who's saying Brianna and I should meet up: I'm going to community college on financial aid. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon."

Twitter users offered to set up GoFundMe pages to make their real-life reunion happen, but both girls were adamant that it wasn't necessary. It appears some have even tried to take advantage of the heart-warming story, setting up fake accounts to collect money.

"To my knowledge, neither @briannacry or I have set up/been contacted about a gofundme. Pleace be careful about links everyone, and keep your muns close to your huns uwu," Heidi tweeted.