Twins Win Fifth Straight Game, Jose Berrios Pitches One-Hitter

Newly named to this years All Star roster Jose Berrios gave the Minnesota Twins seven solid innings and eight strikeouts for a 3-1 win in game one of the Kansas City Royals series.

It was a quiet game at Target Field on Monday until late in the game with one exception. Royals Manager Ned Yost was ejected from the game for arguing a third strike call.

Twins got on the board in the 7th inning as Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM reports that catcher Bobby Wilson started the rally with a leadoff double to left off side arming lefty reliever Tim Hill before Joe Mauer singled to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Eddie Rosario tied the game with an RBI groundout to score pinch-runner Jake Cave.

Relievers Trevor Hildenberger and closer Fernando Rodney each threw a scoreless inning to preserve the lead. Rodney finally had his good stuff and reached the 20-save plateau for the seventh time in his career.

It was the 5the straight win for the Twins. The Royals losing streak hits ten.

Right-hander Aaron Slegers is up for Minnesota tonight at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

