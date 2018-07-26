Twins Sweep Blue Jays in Santana Debut

Ervin Santana made his 2018 debut for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday and would throw for five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

And how about pitching with a broom to seal a 3-game sweep?

Even though Santana didn't get the official win he was challenged for the winning game ball by teammate Mitch Garver who backed up his pitcher with a home run and 5 RBI's in the 12-6 win that went 11 innings.

Garver's solo home run and fifth of the year came in the sixth inning as once again the Twins like those middle innings to get things going.

After Toronto tied it up in the bottom of the eighth inning Minnesota would get hot in the 11th with six runs.

Minnesota is now off to Boston for the Weekend where Kyle Gibson will be the starting pitcher.

You can follow Twins baseball on Information 1000 KSOO.

