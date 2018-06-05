Twins Select College Outfielder from Oregon in Draft Round One

At the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft the Minnesota Twins selected outfielder Trevor Larnach from Oregon State University with the 20th overall selection.

The 21-year-old is currently playing his junior season at Oregon.

At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Larnach has hit .327 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 58 games for the Beavers this season.

In 2017 Larnach was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention and named to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team. A graduate of College Park HS in Pleasant Hill, CA, Larnach was named a First-Team All-State and All-League as a junior and senior and was rated No. 328 nationally among high school prospects by Perfect Game. Larnach was originally selected by the Padres in the 40th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft but did not sign.

This is the first time the Twins have selected a collegiate outfielder with their first selection in the draft since 1969 when they drafted Paul Powell from Arizona State University.

Since the 2001 Draft, 15 of the Twins first round selections have reached the major leagues and four are on the Twins roster, including Byron Buxton, José Berríos, Kyle Gibson and Joe Mauer.

