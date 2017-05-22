Rain is never a baseball friend when you're a fan. And, it proved itself over the weekend .

Both the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Minnesota Twins games were postponed due to rain.

The Canaries season home opener with the Sioux City Explorers was rained out and will now be played as a double-header on July 30th. The Canaries did play Sunday and won in thrilling fashion with a walk-off single by Chris Jacobs in the 10th inning beating the Explorers 6-5.

Sioux Falls now has a 3-game home stand with the St. Paul Saints.

The Minnesota Twins game against the Kansas City Royals was also rained out Saturday. Sunday's twin bill ended in a split. KC takes game one 6-4 with the Twins getting a 8-4 win in game two.

Minnesota is now on the road taking on Baltimore.

Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson gets the start tonight as Phil Hughes has been placed on the 10-day DL.

