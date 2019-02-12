Tuesday’s Scores: Prep Basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Aberdeen Christian 56, Langford 40
- Alcester-Hudson 57, Centerville 45
- Bon Homme 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
- Brandon Valley 76, Harrisburg 50
- Bridgewater-Emery 71, Irene-Wakonda 58
- Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 75, St. Francis Indian 39
- Colome 63, Burke 35
- Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50
- Freeman 64, Ethan 53
- Hanson 85, Avon 56
- Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Iroquois 37
- Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 37
- Lennox 71, Beresford 42
- Lusk, Wyo. 67, Edgemont 55
- Lyman 62, Gregory 56
- Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, N.D. 60, Herreid/Selby Area 53
- New England, N.D. 67, Harding County 57
- Northwestern 68, Redfield/Doland 62
- Pine Ridge 76, Little Wound 75
- Red Cloud 58, Douglas 45
- Sioux City, West, Iowa 93, Dakota Valley 67
- Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Mitchell 54
- Sioux Valley 72, Castlewood 52
- St. Thomas More 78, Hot Springs 65
- Stanley County 61, Mobridge-Pollock 42
- Sturgis Brown 58, Belle Fourche 22
- Sully Buttes 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 56
- Vermillion 79, Wagner 43
- Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35
- Wall 71, Oelrichs 66
- Winner 66, Platte-Geddes 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Brookings vs. Huron, ppd.
- Sisseton vs. Dell Rapids, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Alcester-Hudson 40, Centerville 31
- Belle Fourche 62, Sturgis Brown 54
- Beresford 55, Lennox 42
- Canistota 57, Scotland 28
- Castlewood 60, Sioux Valley 27
- Chester 49, Arlington 27
- Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, Bennett County 34
- Corsica/Stickney 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 34
- Crazy Horse 56, Tiospaye Topa 43
- Edgemont 42, Hot Springs 35
- Ethan 50, Freeman 31
- Faith 52, Philip 39
- Freeman Academy/Marion 37, Marty Indian 35
- Garretson 64, Parker 45
- Hill City 51, Custer 39
- Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 25
- Irene-Wakonda 46, Bridgewater-Emery 41
- Kimball/White Lake 49, Wessington Springs 14
- Langford 46, Aberdeen Christian 12
- Leola/Frederick 41, James Valley Christian 39
- Lower Brule 68, Crow Creek 50
- Menno 53, Viborg-Hurley 34
- Mitchell 67, Pierre 45
- Mitchell Christian 47, Wolsey-Wessington 30
- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Bon Homme 30
- New Underwood 42, Newell 37
- Redfield/Doland 45, Northwestern 43
- St. Thomas More 64, Douglas 56
- Sully Buttes 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
- Todd County 70, Little Wound 69
- Vermillion 73, Wagner 31
- Wall 49, Oelrichs 22
- Winner 70, Platte-Geddes 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Huron vs. Brookings, ppd.
- Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. vs. Milbank, ccd.
