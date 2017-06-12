Tuesday Storms Looming for Sioux Falls Area

Dark clouds enveloped Sioux Falls today (June 12), but the outcome was only a bit of hail and heavy rain. The next event could produce stronger storms.

Multiple warnings were triggered for a handful of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa counties as the rain approached from the south. Todd Heitkamp of the National Weather Service says the ominous look was more bark than bite.

“The moisture-laden clouds had a lot of rain and that’s what gave them that darkish appearance to them. Thankfully there were no tornadoes associated with them. We did get some small hail in the Sioux Falls area but most of the hail reports came from outside Sioux Falls.”

Larger-size hail reports came mostly from Hutchinson and Douglas Counties and one from around Beresford. However, Heitkamp says the severe weather threat should return (today) Tuesday.

“The atmosphere is capped which will minimize the potential for severe weather until a cold front passes through. That will pop that cap with that expected to occur in late afternoon into the evening hours. The I-29 corridor is probably going to be the focus of a lot of that thunderstorm development. Some of those could be severe with mainly large hail and strong winds.”

The Storm Prediction Center forecasts the area of enhanced risk to be east and west of a line from near Columbus, Nebraska to near Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Minor street flooding was reported in Sioux Falls Monday with some manholes being loosened from their fittings because of fast-flowing runoff.

See Also: