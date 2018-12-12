Tubing Opens at Great Bear on Friday

Winter is here and we might as well have fun with it. One of the most fun things you can do is ride down a snow covered hill in a tube.

Great Bear Ski Valley will open their Kirby Family Tubing Park for the 2018-2019 season this Friday at 3:00 pm.

Cooler temperatures overnight in the last week has allowed the park to make enough snow to open several lanes of the tubing park.

Every Tuesday you can get half price tubing tickets for only $4.50 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

If you have a 5th grader you have to know about this. $5 Fifth Grade Friday gets a 5th grader a lift ticket, ski or snowboard rental and an hour group lesson at 5:00 pm or 6:00 pm all for just $5. Kind of an insane deal! I have a 5th grader who is pretty excited about this. I am excited that it will only cost me $5 each time, at least this year. I'm sure next year it will cost us a pair of skis or a snowboard and a season pass, but that's okay because I would love to get back into it myself.