Try PAve and Raise Money for Cure Kids Cancer

Every year, our Results Radio stations participate in the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. For 24 hours, four of our eight radio stations broadcast live from Sanford Children's Castle of Care to raise money for area children who have cancer.

Money raised helps purchase specialized, state-of-the-art equipment, and assists families with expenses not covered by insurance like meals, mileage and lodging.

PAve in downtown Sioux Falls supports a special cause every month. This month they've chosen Cure Kids Cancer. Stop by PAve on Mondays in August and $1 of all food items ordered will be donated to CKC.

PAve serves lunch and dinner and has a great drink menu. Grab your friends and check out PAve at 130 S. Phillips in downtown Sioux Falls and support a great cause.