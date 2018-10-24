Try Hockey and Free Ice Skating at Scheels IcePlex

If you have thought about trying hockey or getting your kids involved or even just thought about trying to ice skate, the time is perfect for you to do so.

The Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association is offering two free sessions to try skating and ice hockey at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

On October 27 from 1:30pm-3pm and November 10 from 1pm-2:30pm you can skate for free, rent equipment for free and get information on hockey and the other opportunities within the sport at both events.

One of the biggest misconceptions with hockey is the cost of the sport and at least in Sioux Falls, those costs are cut down big time with the opportunity to rent equipment for your kids from year to year and skate at a great facility for minimal costs.

This is great chance to see what those costs are and actually get on the ice and skate.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/siouxfallsflyers