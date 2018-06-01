Trump’s Tariffs Could Hurt You, Me and Farmers

President Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from allies such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union as well as other countries. These are the countries we are closest to, or at least we were.

This is going to hurt us all much more than the tax savings we were given. The result of this will mean higher prices on the things we buy.

It will affect many things you buy much more than you could imagine. Even your beer will cost more. Yes beer, because tariffs on aluminum will raise the cost of manufacturing beer cans.

And the people that will really get hurt, are the ones we all depend on, the farmers.

North Dakota farmer Kevin Skunes, president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), made the following statement after the White House announced plans to impose the tariffs that will be triggering potential retaliatory actions against American agriculture.

“Farmers are busy with planting season but are moving forward without knowing who will buy their crop when it’s harvested later this year. With a 52 percent drop in net farm income over the last five years and depressed commodity prices, this is not the time to face such a burden. This uncertainty impacts every step of the agriculture economy, from securing financing to marketing.

“Imposing tariffs has the potential to undermine positive relationships with our closest allies and erode long-standing market access. NCGA urges policymakers to strengthen cooperation with our trading partners and stay at the negotiating table.”

