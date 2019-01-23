GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tristan Simpson and Brandon Armstrong scored 13 points apiece and South Dakota led from start to finish in a 70-56 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday night.

Armstrong came off the bench, made two free throws and missed his only shot in the first half. He scored 11 points after halftime, including 7-of-10 free throws for 9-of-12 from the line for the game.

Stanley Umude added 12 points and Trey Burch-Manning had eight rebounds for the Coyotes (9-11, 3-4 Summit League). South Dakota played only seven players. Armstrong and Burch-Manning, the only reserves, gave the Coyotes 22 bench points.

Marlon Stewart scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-13, 2-6). Cortez Seales added 10 points and Filip Rebraca had 11 rebounds.

North Dakota had as many turnovers as field goals — 9 — in the first half and shot 31 percent from the field.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.