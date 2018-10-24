Trick-or-Treat Downtown Sioux Falls Family Event

There are lots of great Halloween themed things to do around Sioux Falls. Here's a spooky fun and free family-friendly event going on in Downtown Sioux Falls simply called ';Downtown Trick or Treat'!

Along with traditional trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses, there will also be feature photo areas, and exciting kid's activities at various locations. No advanced registration required, just show up!

Get another classic season experience and stop by The Sioux Falls State Theatre to watch one of the three showings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” presented by AARP South Dakota.

Show times will be 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00PM. Each showing will be free and open to the public.

Participating Trick-or-Treat Locations Include:

TH Grey

CH Patisserie

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

605 Running Company

Primp Sioux Falls

Child's Play Toys Sioux Falls

Young & Richard's Flowers

Duluth Trading Company

JAM Art & Supplies

Sharing the Dream Marketplace-Sioux Falls

Half Baked Sioux Falls

Nyberg's Ace

Great Outdoor Store

The Cookie Jar Eatery

Coffea Roasterie

Acorn19 - Bead Co Downtown Sioux Falls

Family Visitation Center, Sioux Falls - Located at Shriver's Square (11th & Phillips)

Atoley Salon & Spa

Lot 2029

Century 21 Advantage - Located at Wells Fargo (9th & Phillips)

Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen

AARP South Dakota - Located at the State Theatre

SF Game Chest

The Source Roastery + Taproom

Parlour Ice Cream House