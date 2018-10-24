Trick-or-Treat Downtown Sioux Falls Family Event
There are lots of great Halloween themed things to do around Sioux Falls. Here's a spooky fun and free family-friendly event going on in Downtown Sioux Falls simply called ';Downtown Trick or Treat'!
Along with traditional trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses, there will also be feature photo areas, and exciting kid's activities at various locations. No advanced registration required, just show up!
Get another classic season experience and stop by The Sioux Falls State Theatre to watch one of the three showings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” presented by AARP South Dakota.
Show times will be 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00PM. Each showing will be free and open to the public.
Participating Trick-or-Treat Locations Include:
- TH Grey
- CH Patisserie
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- 605 Running Company
- Primp Sioux Falls
- Child's Play Toys Sioux Falls
- Young & Richard's Flowers
- Duluth Trading Company
- JAM Art & Supplies
- Sharing the Dream Marketplace-Sioux Falls
- Half Baked Sioux Falls
- Nyberg's Ace
- Great Outdoor Store
- The Cookie Jar Eatery
- Coffea Roasterie
- Acorn19 - Bead Co Downtown Sioux Falls
- Family Visitation Center, Sioux Falls - Located at Shriver's Square (11th & Phillips)
- Atoley Salon & Spa
- Lot 2029
- Century 21 Advantage - Located at Wells Fargo (9th & Phillips)
- Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen
- AARP South Dakota - Located at the State Theatre
- SF Game Chest
- The Source Roastery + Taproom
- Parlour Ice Cream House