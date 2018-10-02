Trick-or-Treat At The Western Mall

Living in the Midwest, we've had our fair share of cold and snowy Halloweens. You just never know how the weather is going to be. That is why sometimes it's nice to have a few options for trick-or-treating.

This year the Western Mall is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, October 31st, AKA Halloween, there will be trick-or-treating at the Western Mall from 4 PM until 6 PM.

Western Mall stores participating include but is not limited to the following:

Soul Massage

Howard Agency-Farmers Insurance

Carpet One

Edward Jones

West Mall 7 Theaters

Case School of Music

CPM Fitness

Spader Business Management

Samp Law Offices

Reach Literacy

Prairie Berry

Kids 2 College

Hu Hot Mongolian Grill

Papa Murphy’s

Heidi’s Décor & More

A&R Workshop

The Man Salon

Try It Again

Eileen’s Cookies

Potbelly

For some of these retailers you might have to venture outside, but it's worth it for the loot!

For more information about trick-or-treating at The Western Mall you can contact Amy Weiler at 605-271-7346 or e-mail her at Amy.weiler@fm-usa.com.