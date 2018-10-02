Trick-or-Treat At The Western Mall
Living in the Midwest, we've had our fair share of cold and snowy Halloweens. You just never know how the weather is going to be. That is why sometimes it's nice to have a few options for trick-or-treating.
This year the Western Mall is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, October 31st, AKA Halloween, there will be trick-or-treating at the Western Mall from 4 PM until 6 PM.
Western Mall stores participating include but is not limited to the following:
- Soul Massage
- Howard Agency-Farmers Insurance
- Carpet One
- Edward Jones
- West Mall 7 Theaters
- Case School of Music
- CPM Fitness
- Spader Business Management
- Samp Law Offices
- Reach Literacy
- Prairie Berry
- Kids 2 College
- Hu Hot Mongolian Grill
- Papa Murphy’s
- Heidi’s Décor & More
- A&R Workshop
- The Man Salon
- Try It Again
- Eileen’s Cookies
- Potbelly
For some of these retailers you might have to venture outside, but it's worth it for the loot!
For more information about trick-or-treating at The Western Mall you can contact Amy Weiler at 605-271-7346 or e-mail her at Amy.weiler@fm-usa.com.