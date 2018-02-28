Over the years, we have established that Rodeo is South Dakota's Number One Sport. If it's number one, the horses have to be pretty high up the list! Returning to The Expo Building on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, it's The Tri State Horse Expo. It's three days, (March 16-18, 2018) jam packed with everything 'horse.'

Once again there will be several arenas in action throughout the event.

One of my favorite events in the past has been the Horseman's Challenge. I like it, because it's a Trail Class on Steroids. I also Like it because I've actually taken part in the event in the past. Dan has been awesome enough to bring a horse,(Cola) in for me to use in the event. I love it because it's the one time a year I actually get to ride a horse.

You may have already heard, Cole Cameron is coming in with his horsemanship clinic. I've watched Cole in the past, and what I've learned is how little I know about horsemanship. How you work and handle your horse can always use a review and new ideas, and this is that chance.

In the past, the Ranch Rodeo, Krantz Team Roping and SDRA Rodeos have also been highlights of the event. this year will be no exception. Plus this year the crew is bringing in an all new, to this area, Wild Pony Race for Kids 13 and Under. (Contact Dan for the Ranch Rodeo, or Wild Pony Race at 605.366.2652 or Dan.P@MARPAVING.COM for more details.

Tickets only available at the Gate. $10 day pass or $25 for 3 Day pass. 11 and under free. Oh, and Vendors, there will be over 200 vendors with everything you would ever need for your horse!

Keep checking back. We'll be adding more to this but mark it on your calendar. If horses are your thing, make plans to come to the Tri State Horse Expo March 16-18, 2016 in Sioux Falls.

