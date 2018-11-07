Now that the cooler weather is here, one of my favorite Saturday activities is antique and collectible shopping in the Sioux Falls area. The perfect scenario is going with a friend, having a latte in hand and not being rushed. When you have no idea if it's 2:00 or 4:00 in the afternoon, that is an indicator that it's been a great day getting lost in the aisles full of items that have a story to tell.

The Picker Flea Market Antique and Collectible Mall has established itself again just south of Sioux Falls off I-29 at the Tea exit on the east side of I-29. This new space is big, bright and full of room to wander around without bumping over an heirloom piece.

Some of my favorite collectibles are vintage Sioux Falls radio pieces, from advertising items, ashtrays, photos and more. Furniture items are another great find. One of my favorite pieces is a tan velvet upholstered chair with claw feet and beautifully carved arms.

The next time you're at Pickers, there will probably be at least one thing that will speak directly to you.