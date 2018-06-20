Toys R Us down to Their Remaining Last Few Days in Sioux Falls

The end is near for the toy store in Sioux Falls that was famous for boasting that kids are a big deal!

KSFY TV is reporting that Toys R Us near the Empire Mall will officially close its doors to the public on Tuesday, (June 26).

According to our friend Jodi Schwan at SiouxFalls.Business, the remaining toys in the store are available at big deals right now, with most of the remaining inventory priced as much as 60% off at the moment.

Toys R Us recently filed for bankruptcy and announced back in March that it planned to close their 735 toy stores located here in the U.S. A move that no doubt brought a little tear to the eye of toy loving kids and adults all over the country.

Toy R Us is not the only large retailer in the Empire Mall that is saying adios. The clock is ticking on both the Younkers and Sears stores. SiouxFalls.Business reports that Younkers plans to lock their doors on Friday, (August 31), while Sears is scheduled to make their departure from Sioux Falls sometime in early September.

Source: KSFY TV/SiouxFalls.Business

See Also: