Toys R Us Closing 180 Stores, Including One in South Dakota

Tuesday (January 24) Toys R Us announced that in an effort to restructure the company it will close 180 of its stored across the United States.

The closing of about one fifth of its retail location is expected to begin in February and continue through April. Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection late in 2017.

According to USA Today, the closings will affect one store in South Dakota, one in Nebraska, four in Minnesota and two in Iowa.

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Rapid City 450 E. Disk Drive SD

NEBRASKA:

Omaha 3505 S. 140th Plaza NE

MINNESOTA:

Minnetonka 14100 Wayzata Blvd. MN

Blaine 170 89th Ave. MN

Woodbury 8236 Tamarack Village MN

Richfield 900 West 78th Street South MN

IOWA:

S. Des Moines 1211 E. Army Post Rd. IA

Des Moines 8801 University Ave IA

