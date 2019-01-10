Topper’s Pizza Closes Lake Lorraine Location

Sadly another pizza location has closed its doors in the Sioux Empire. Topper's Pizza is closing their location at 32nd Street and Marion Road in Lake Lorraine.

According to Sioux Falls Business Journal , the west side location opened up in August of 2017. The final day of serving pizzas was Sunday.

But if you are still craving their delicious pizza's and topper stix, the location at 817 S. Minnesota Ave remains open and will provide delivery service for the entire city.

The pizza chain which operates over 85 locations in the states including, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, Michigan, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming, and Wisconsin.

According to Wikipedia , in 2013 the business was named as one of Nation's Restaurant News ' 50 Breakout Chains for 2013, was ranked by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top 500 franchises in the United States.