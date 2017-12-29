Together We Can Help Women and Children Escape Sex Trafficking

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

From their press release here is a way we can all rally around this important cause:

Science Nutrition is teaming up with Call to Freedom from January 1st through January 31st, 2018 to provide for those in need.

From Call to Freedoms Website: Providing Services for Victims of Human Trafficking.

The primary need that Call to Freedom has are gift cards.

Then they are transitioning women, children. and families out of sex trafficking, they often transition into Call to Freedom's restoration home or other homes with only clothes on their backs.

By being able to give survivors gift cards, they are able to regain their sense of control and purchase clothing, prescriptions, toiletries, and groceries while they are recovering from their trauma and becoming self-sufficient.

Science Nutrition is asking that gift cards to any of these businesses be dropped off at either of their Sioux Falls locations throughout the month of January.

Science Nutrition will then present these items to Call to Freedom at the end of the month and will make a matching donation for the dollar amount in gift cards donated.

Here is what's needed:

30 Day Bus Passes to Sioux Falls Metro

$25-$50 gift cards to Lewis, Target, Hy-Vee, Walmart

$5-$10 gift cards to Starbucks, Juice Stop, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Subway, Pita Pit, Taco Bell or any other fast food restaurants.

Science Nutrition's Sioux Falls locations are: 5109 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 and 508 S Foss Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57110.

