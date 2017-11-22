Tipsy Tow Will Take Care of the Driving This Thanksgiving Holiday

The Thanksgiving holiday means giving thanks with family and feasting on turkey, parades, football, shopping and drinking.

Yup, for some it's a 4-day weekend and party time.

Just like when the 4th of July or St. Patrick's Day or New Year's weekend rolls around AAA South Dakota will be here to drive you home safely if you've been drinking.

In fact, why not make a reservation now. Call 1-800-AAA-HELP.

According to AAA South Dakota Thanksgiving Eve is a big night of overindulgence. And they ward of the dangers of overindulging. It's a recipe for disaster!

In addition, it is unofficially known as one of the days of the year with the highest level of alcohol consumption or binge drinking by college students who are home for the holiday.

AAA’s FREE Tipsy Tow starts Wednesday, November 22nd at 6:00 PM and runs until 2:00 AM on Monday, November 27th at 4 a.m.

Be smart! Let Tipsy Tow do the driving.

