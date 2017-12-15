Tips for Dealing with Holiday Stress

I don't know about you, but right now I am completely stressing out about Christmas.

My house is a wreck, my tree isn't decorated, ( other than lights ) I have not finished buying gifts for my family and I'm out of financial resources to do it, ( yup, I'm thinking I.O.U.'s may be the way to go this year ).

Add to that, a nagging melancholy which I can't seem to shake, pets who need some veterinary attention ( who knows how much that may cost ) and a constant state of fatigue which magnifies all of the above complaints (G eez, I'm such a whiner! ) and I'm looking for some stress-relieving ideas.

Be grateful - This one wasn't on any of the lists of stress-relieving tips I found, but- when I think about how lucky I am to have a roof over my head, a warm bed to sleep in, and family and friends I adore, who seem to love me back, I feel better.

Let go of perfection - I get to a certain point when I realize this isn't going to happen, ( usually around December 1st ) so this isn't an issue for me, but my sister Carmela ( I know she's reading this ) needs to give herself a break.

Sleep - A lot of experts say "make sure you get your 7 to 8 hours a night". I say, who are they kidding? Maybe it's the business I'm in, but I know no one who gets that much sleep. So I would say, just try to get as much as you can, when you can.

Be realistic about what you can accomplish - This relates back to the perfection thing. I know every crevice of my house won't be clean, I'm just going for presentable.

Enjoy holiday treats - If this signals stress-eating to you, so be it. Give yourself permission to revel in the goodies of the season!

Turn off - Your electronics- - skip the email for a bit, put down your phone. Breathe deeply, take a cat nap, meditate. If only for 15 minutes, relax your body and your mind. You really need to.

Don't feel guilty about needing a break from your family - You love them, but nobody can drive you as crazy as they can. ( Believe me, they're saying the same thing about you!)

For more tips on easing holiday stress, check out Today Health and Huffington Post Healthy Living.

Sources: Today Health and Huffington Post Healthy Living

