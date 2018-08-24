Time to Sign up for ‘Volunteer Sioux Falls Day’

Mark Friday September 14 on your calendar. That's the date of this year's 'Volunteer Sioux Falls, Fall Into Service Day' being organized by the folks at the Helpline Center.

On that day, between the hours of 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, volunteers will gather at the office of the Helpline Center to work together on various hands-on projects.

All projects are open to kids, adults, groups, businesses and anyone who would like to volunteer, and are being broken down into two-hour shifts.

To sign up for a shift, the Helpline Center has created a web-page you can go to and reserve a spot. The site is helplinecenter.org/volunteer .

While there you'll also be able to visit with some of the non-profit organizations in the Sioux Falls area to see if you might be interested in volunteering on a regular basis.

Source: Helpline Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​