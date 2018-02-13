Timberline Avenue between Rice Street and I-90 to Get Makeover

If you frequently travel Timberline Avenue here in Sioux Falls, you won't be using it anymore starting next week.

KSFY TV is reporting that construction on Timberline Avenue is scheduled to begin starting the week of (February 18). According to the report, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has plans to permanently close Timberline Avenue between Rice Street and Interstate 90 beginning on Monday, (February 19) through August, of 2020.

In what sounds like a construction project that could end up being compared to the never ending one that's been happening on I-29 running through Sioux City for over the past decade, this stretch of roadway will be closed for a little over two years, as crews complete the new Highway 100 corridor from Rice Street to Interstate 90.

According to KSFY TV, during the construction period, motorists will be directed to use Interstate 229, Interstate 90, Rice Street and Highway 11 until the new Highway 100 roadway and the interchange is finished.

If all goes as expected, the South Dakota Department of Transportation hopes to have the $55.6 million project wrapped up by (August, 28) of 2020.

Until then, motorists get to enjoy a few detour signs and orange cones.

Source: KSFY TV

