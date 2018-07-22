Tim Tebow Lands on DL, MLB Debut this Season in Question

Tim Tebow continues to amaze many of critics with his continued sucess in his pursuit of a MLB career.

Tebow made the All Star team at the AA level and has showed continued power at the plate while always improving in the field as well.

Many believe that a September call up is in his future although that might be up in the air as Tebow has now found himself on the DL.

Tebow was injured on Friday night while playing for Binghamton, the Mets double-A affiliate.

He's listed on the DL with a right hand injury and is scheduled to see a specialist in New York on Monday according to ESPN.

On the season, Tebow is batting .273 with six home runs.

Personally, I am hoping this is just a minor injury as not only do I want to see Tebow make the Mets MLB roster for pure entertainment purposes, I also am intrigued to see how he would fair at the highest level.

