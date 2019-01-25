Thune, Rounds and Johnson React to End of Government Shutdown

No one wins during a Government shutdown. That was the sentiment shared by all three South Dakota Politicians in Washington. Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, and Representative Dusty Johnson share their frustration, the continued call for compromise, and determination to bring about changes to eliminate a shutdown from happening again.

U.S. Sen. John Thune shared his thoughts after congressional leaders and the administration announced a deal that would immediately reopen the federal government: “While it’s incumbent upon all of us, Republicans and Democrats, to find a compromise that addresses the border security needs that our national security community says must be met, Democrats must be willing to negotiate in good faith. They have repeatedly said they would come to the negotiating table once the government reopens. I sincerely hope they take this opportunity to prove it.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds commented on the agreement to reopen the government through February 15, 2019: “The senselessness of the past 35 days, coupled with another short-term CR, underscores the need to reform the entire budget process, which has only worked in 4 of the past 45 years. Government shutdowns and continuing resolutions are wasteful, ineffective and destabilize government programs, making them more difficult for our citizens to utilize.” said Rounds. "A reported 4,400 federal employees in South Dakota did not get a paycheck. I’ve talked with a number of the impacted families and their stories are not easy to hear. These individuals are the ones who lose during political standoffs.

Representative Dusty Johnson sent accolades to the government employees who continued to show up without getting paid. He then turned his focus on preventing the shutdown from happening again: "I have been talking with colleagues on both sides of the aisle every single day about how to make this situation less likely, if not impossible, in the future. We’re discussing a number of specific legislative solutions, from withholding congressional and political appointee pay during the shutdown to requiring Congress stay in session continuously until a shutdown is resolved. I’m hopeful those “pressure points” would motivate Congress and the Executive Branch to fund our government on time. The American people shouldn’t have to pay for a government that isn’t serving them because of political disagreements."