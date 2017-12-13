Thune Makes Case for Net Neutrality Rules Change

It has stirred up plenty of nationwide opposition, but the proposed Restoring Internet Freedom order may be just days away from being approved.

The Federal Communications Commission is set to repeal net neutrality rules that were put in place during the Obama administration during 2015. U.S. Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday in favor of repealing those rules because the change in classification would mean internet service providers would have less incentive to invest in rural communities.

“States like my home state of South Dakota encouraging broadband deployment continues to be critical to ensuring the rural areas have the same economic opportunity as their urban counterparts.”

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Thune says a move away from the current statute would open up access instead of restricting it.

“The Federal government should not be putting up barriers to broadband deployment. It should be removing them. Congress and the FCC need to ensure regulatory framework is in place that protects consumers, but doesn’t stand in the way of investment and innovation.”

The FCC is expected to decide what rules should be in place on Thursday. Beyond any action by regulators, Thune believes that Congress should be the one shaping any rules that govern the internet.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: