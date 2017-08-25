Thunderstorms Cause High School Football Games to Resume on Saturday
High school football games across the eastern side of South Dakota were suspended due to thunderstorms. Most games will resume on Saturday.
Lincoln and Rapid City Central made it through three quarters before play was suspended due to lightning in the area. The Cobblers were leading the Patriots 8-7 heading into the 4th quarter. The game will resume on Saturday at O'Gorman.
Other postponements include:
- Tea Area and West Central will resume their contest in Hartford starting at 2:00 on Saturday. The Titans are leading the Trojans 28-6 at the half.
- Brookings vs. Yankton postponed to Saturday at 12:00 (0-0)
- Canton vs. Chamberlain will resume Saturday at 5:30. Canton leads 26-19 in 4th quarter.
- Vermillion leads Lennox 31-7 at halftime. Game will resume on Saturday at 11:00 AM.
- Harrisburg vs. Pierre postponed until a later date. Harrisburg was up 25-7 in 3rd quarter.
- Watertown vs. Mitchell will start at 7:00 on Saturday.
See Also: