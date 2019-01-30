Three Sioux Falls Legislative Coffees in February

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first of three Legislative Coffees this Saturday (February 2) from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM on the campus of Southeast Tech. This event will feature legislators from Districts 11, 13 and 25 and is free to the public.

The coffees are a forum where you can hear from lawmakers about current bills and submit your questions to be asked on your behalf by a moderator.

The event, held at The Hub on the STI campus, is the first of three legislative coffees scheduled February 2nd, 9th and 23rd.

A moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience. Questions can also be sent in advance to moderators by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com.

Sponsors of the Legislative Coffee’s include League of Women Voters, AARP in Sioux Falls, and the Sioux Falls Education Association.

