Three businesses located on Minnesota Avenue near downtown Sioux Falls received smoke damage after a fire broke out in the basement of one of the businesses early Tuesday evening.

KDLT News is reporting the fire started sometime after 6:00 PM on Tuesday (August 29). Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of the blaze around 6:45 PM.

According to KDLT News, upon arriving, crews found a fire had started in the basement of a business located at 329 South Minnesota Avenue. That business is a shoe boutique known as Heels, which was closed at the time of the fire.

KDLT News reports two adjoining businesses also received moderate smoke damage, but, their overall damage was not as severe as the damage done to the Heels store.

Investigators are still in the process of determining what started the blaze at this time.

Source: KDLT News

See Also: