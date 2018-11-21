Three Roosevelt Students Charged with Bringing BB Guns to School

The staff at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School didn't have your typical Tuesday, on Tuesday, (November 20) as a group of teenage boys brought five BB guns into the building to sell or trade.

KSFY TV is reporting a total of three boys were charged in the incident.

According to Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, two boys ages 14 and 16 were charged with having a weapon on school grounds. While another 15 year-old-boy is being charged with assault on law enforcement, simple assault, resisting arrest, and having a weapon on school grounds after the student allegedly ran, punched a staff member and kicked a Sioux Falls Police resource officer.

Roosevelt Principal Timothy Hazlett told KSFY , students and staff were never at risk during the incident. According to Hazlett, staff and school resource officers quickly identified the students involved. The staff immediately collected the BB guns which were concealed in backpacks and turned the matter over to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

KSFY reports the students had no intention of using the BB guns found inside the school for any kind of malicious act. They simply planned to use the school as a place to conduct their sale and trade transaction.

Tuesday's incident at the school is still under investigation by Sioux Falls Police.

Source: KSFY TV