Three Injured in Morning Crash East of Sioux Falls

Authorities say three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the east edge of Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and East Willow Ridge Place around 8:00 AM.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, three people were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three people involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Icy conditions led to several minor accidents in and around the Sioux Falls area Tuesday morning.

If you ever have questions regarding travel conditions in and around the Sioux Falls area, you can find the latest information by going to the Safe Travel USA website.

Source: KSFY TV