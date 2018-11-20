Three Hospitalized in Crash on South Louise in Sioux Falls

A crash slowed down traffic near the intersection of 69th Street and Louise Avenue on Tuesday. One of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser.

It happened around 12:30 PM and both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Many of the details about the accident were issued in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff ’s vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was going south on Louise Avenue on routine business when a Chevy Suburban entered the street from a driveway near the Culver’s location. There were three people taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, two people in the Sheriff’s Office vehicle and the driver of the Chevy Suburban.

Sgt. Scott Dubbe of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says there was extensive damage to the front end of the Dodge Charger and to the left side of the Suburban.

The scope of the injuries is not known at this time. Additionally, the driver of the Suburban is potentially facing charges as a result of the crash as the Sioux Falls Police Department continues its investigation.