As we enter the dog days of summer a lot of people are hitting the local swimming pools, taking those summer vacations and cooking out more than ever.

One of the most popular signature summer foods to cook is the hot dog! A frank or wiener that is steamed or grilled and served in a sliced bun. But where in South Dakota can a person get the best hot dog?

According to People Magazine, they say that the best placed to score a delicious hot dog in 2018 is at Hungry Dog in Mitchell, South Dakota. The article says, "The Philly Dog cheesesteak-frankfurter is an epic combo with fresh-shaved ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers—and Cheez Whiz."

Not only does the place serve hot dogs but they also offer burgers, chicken shakes, and malts. But if you are planning on going there, you only have a few hours because according to a google search, they are only open from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

