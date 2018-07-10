This Just in from IHOP – Gotcha!

Remember last month when IHOP changed the "P" in its name to a "B"? Well, turns out that whole name-change thing was nothing more than a marketing ploy.

The company has admitted that it was simply a publicity stunt to fire up interest in their new line of hamburgers.

When the "name change" was first announced they had everyone believing they were now going to be known as the "International House of Burgers."

Gotcha!!!

The pancake chain now says they're back to IHOP - even going so far as to promote a pancake deal tied to the company's upcoming 60th anniversary.

Source: Associated Press

