This Amazing Race is the Sioux Falls Version

Ever go on a scavenger hunt when you were a kid? Me too.

A modern tech version is called Geo Caching. Which is a great way for a tech-minded kid to teach adults.

Next month the early version can be enjoyed in downtown Sioux Falls as a way to learn more about the city.

KSFY's Vanessa Gomez caught up with Michell Olsen who will be leading the scavenger hunt on Saturday, July 14th.

If you think on the lines of the Amazing Race then you'll know how this will play out. Registration fee is $25.00 per person or $39 per team of two.

After you get paired up the fun begins as you set out to solve witty, tricky questions while exploring downtown Sioux Falls. Don't worry you won't need any prior knowledge of Sioux Falls just bring a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.

According to KSFY TV the Sioux Falls scavenger hunt is part of the community education courses the staff at the Sioux Falls School District puts together every season.

