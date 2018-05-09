Things You Must Do in Downtown Sioux Falls This Summer: Moonlight Movies

Summer in the Sioux Empire means family fun. Sioux Falls has a whole list of family-friendly activities to keep your family entertained all summer. One of those great events happens in downtown Sioux Falls : Moonlight Movies.

The best part about Moonlight Movies is that it's free! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a popular family-friendly movie on the big screen at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase. Movies start at dusk every Saturday night June 2 - August 25.