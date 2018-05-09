Things You Must Do in Downtown Sioux Falls This Summer: Moonlight Movies

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Summer in the Sioux Empire means family fun. Sioux Falls has a whole list of family-friendly activities to keep your family entertained all summer. One of those great events happens in downtown Sioux Falls: Moonlight Movies.

The best part about Moonlight Movies is that it's free! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a popular family-friendly movie on the big screen at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase. Movies start at dusk every Saturday night June 2 - August 25.

  • June 2 - Snow White - Rated G
  • June 9 - Secret Life of Pets
  • June 16 - Hotel Transylvania 2
  • June 23 - Space Balls
  • June 30 - Despicable Me 3
  • July 7 - Enchanted
  • July 14 - Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • July 21 - Cars 3
  • July 28 - The Princess and the Frog
  • August 4 - The Incredibles
  • August 11 - Coco
  • August 18 - Beauty & the Beast (2017)
  • August 25 - The LEGO Batman Movie

Fawick Park is located at 200 S. 2nd Avenue in Sioux Falls.

