Things You Must Do in Downtown Sioux Falls This Summer: Moonlight Movies
Summer in the Sioux Empire means family fun. Sioux Falls has a whole list of family-friendly activities to keep your family entertained all summer. One of those great events happens in downtown Sioux Falls: Moonlight Movies.
The best part about Moonlight Movies is that it's free! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a popular family-friendly movie on the big screen at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase. Movies start at dusk every Saturday night June 2 - August 25.
- June 2 - Snow White - Rated G
- June 9 - Secret Life of Pets
- June 16 - Hotel Transylvania 2
- June 23 - Space Balls
- June 30 - Despicable Me 3
- July 7 - Enchanted
- July 14 - Spider-Man: Homecoming
- July 21 - Cars 3
- July 28 - The Princess and the Frog
- August 4 - The Incredibles
- August 11 - Coco
- August 18 - Beauty & the Beast (2017)
- August 25 - The LEGO Batman Movie
Fawick Park is located at 200 S. 2nd Avenue in Sioux Falls.
