Thieves Stole a Whopping $160,000 Worth of Beer

The only thing better than a nice cold one is a heck of a lot of nice cold ones.

Some very thirsty outlaws in Edmonton, Canada managed to sneak into a holding yard, and steal a pair of semi-trailers carrying $160,000 of beer .

The theft occurred on May 3. Two days later, cops found the trailers, but -- you guessed it -- the beer was nowhere to be found.

It's unclear what kind of beer and whether it was cans, bottles or kegs that were swiped, but does it really matter? Whether it's PBR or Guinness, you can bet the goons who made off with the drinks are toasting each other for a job well done before sleeping one off, since, you know, you're bound to pass out after making off with $160,000 worth of beer.