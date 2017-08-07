These Players Could Be Next to Sign New Contracts with the Vikings

Linval Joseph just got paid by the Vikings over the weekend. This continues the stretch for Minnesota of locking down players to new deals. Who is next?

Joseph just signed a new $50 million extension over four years . The deal is in addition to his current contract that runs through the 2018 season. This new extension will keep him with the Vikings through 2022.

For the most part the Vikings are good for now. They could continue through this season before signing some players to new deals. However, there are some important contract talks that will be needing discussion.

Spotrac provides a look into contracts for every team across every league. Here are some players that could, or should, be next for the Vikings.

Lock It In

Danielle Hunter - His current contract expires after the 2018 season. Hunter has appeared in 30 games for Minnesota and burst on the scene last year with 12.5 sacks.

- His current contract expires after the 2018 season. Hunter has appeared in 30 games for Minnesota and burst on the scene last year with 12.5 sacks. Anthony Barr - Another contract that expires after the 2018 season. Barr has started every game he has appeared in for the Vikings, but was set back last year due to "coasting." That has been fixed it appears as of this current training camp. Barr has 146 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles in his career. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com , it appears that Barr is next in line.

- Another contract that expires after the 2018 season. Barr has started every game he has appeared in for the Vikings, but was set back last year due to "coasting." That has been fixed it appears as of this current training camp. Barr has 146 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles in his career. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com , it appears that Barr is next in line. Stefon Diggs - The 146th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft fell just 97 yards short of a 100-yard season last year. Diggs has 1,623 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in his career. His current deal expires after the 2018 season.

- The 146th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft fell just 97 yards short of a 100-yard season last year. Diggs has 1,623 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in his career. His current deal expires after the 2018 season. Eric Kendricks - Led the Vikings with tackles in 2015 and 2016. Has 142 total tackles heading into the 2018 season. Current contract expires after the 2018 season.

They'll Wait it Out

Sam Bradford - Bradford is set to become a free agent following the 2017 season. He started 15 games for the Vikings last season and completed 71.6% of his passes, including a 20-5 touchdown to interception ratio. It was a career year for Bradford. This would easily be a lock (in my opinion) but the reason they'll wait it out on Bradford is...

- Bradford is set to become a free agent following the 2017 season. He started 15 games for the Vikings last season and completed 71.6% of his passes, including a 20-5 touchdown to interception ratio. It was a career year for Bradford. This would easily be a lock (in my opinion) but the reason they'll wait it out on Bradford is... Teddy Bridgewater - The Vikings declined the 5th-year option on Bridgewater following the major knee injury that he suffered last year during training camp. That gives Bridgewater the ability to be a free agent as of the start of the 2018 season. The Vikings will wait and see what his status will be during/after this season and make a decision based on that.

Not Likely to Re-Sign