Theresa Caputo Is Coming to Omaha in November

Theresa Caputo, star of TLC's 'Long Island Medium' is coming to the Omaha Performing Arts Center this fall. The date is scheduled for Friday November 9, 2018 at 7:30PM. Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. Then she will interact with the audience and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale June 29, 2018 at 10:00AM and can be purchased at ticketomaha.com. If you can't make it down to Omaha that weekend, she also has dates scheduled for Wednesday November 7th in Fargo and Friday the 9th in Rapid City

'Long Island Medium' recently finished its 12th season on TLC. The last time Theresa Caputo was in South Dakota was back in 2016 at the Denny Sanford Premiere Center.

