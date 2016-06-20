Fourth Wall Films of Moline, Illinois, is currently in production for the visitor center film for Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls. The Good Earth State Park visitor center film will present the story of this historical and cultural site as told by a Native American grandfather to his grandchildren. Fourth Wall Films will coordinate the production with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ officials and representatives from five American Indian nations

A casting call is underway for three Native American lead roles: one male late 50s-early 70s, one male child age 8-12 and one female child age 8-12. In addition, the film company wants to cast 12-16 re-enactment roles with professional Native American actors of all ages as well as those with no formal training. All Native Americans will be considered with special consideration given to members of the Omaha, Ponca, Ioway and Otoe-Missouria tribes.

One fit Euro-American male, age 40-50, with a beard will also be cast.

All roles are paid and auditions will take place in Sioux Falls, Des Moines and the Quad Cities area in July with production scheduled for August and September.

Email Kimberly Furness at Kimberlyann2771@yahoo.com for more information. Actors are asked to send headshots, resumes and/or video samples by June 30, 2016. This is a non-union production.

The Good Earth village site was occupied between 1300 and 1700 by ancestors of the present-day Omaha, Ponca, Ioway and Otoe tribes, making it one of the oldest long-term habitation sites in the United States. At its peak around 1650, the site may have been home to as many as 10,000 residents.

