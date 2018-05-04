There are two kinds of people: ones who find it perfectly fine to let their dog lick from an ice cream cone at the B&G Milky Way, and the ones like Peanut's Lucy; 'Ugh!!! I've been kissed by a dog!"

If we needed more proof that dogs are taking over the planet, did you know there are 37 restaurants in Sioux Falls that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables?

According to BringFido, these eating establishments allow your dog to enjoy a meal alongside you - often with a treat tossed in if they behave.

Here are a few:

Monks House of Ale Repute "Over 150 beers and casual setting with dog-friendly outdoor deck seating."

Sioux Falls Overlook Cafe "Bring Fido along to any of ten-table dog-friendly patio with views of the falls!"

Mama's Ladas "Bring Fido along for a dog-friendly dinner; sit at one of four outdoor tables."

McNally's Irish Pub "Bring Fido along to the large, dog-friendly patio with seventeen tables!"

JL Beers "Six dog-friendly tables outside, so Fido can join you for one of their Oh So Tasty Burgers or a draft beer."

Noodles & Company "Nine pet-friendly tables where you are welcome to dine with your dog."

Oh My Cupcakes! "dog-friendly patio with four tables for Fido."

Dairy Queen "A few outdoor tables are available to dog owners with a sweet tooth wanting to indulge alongside Fido."

PizzaRev "Fido is welcome to join you at one of their eight pet-friendly outdoor tables while you enjoy your meal."

